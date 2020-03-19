Australia bans non-residents from arrival: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia on Thursday unveiled an unprecedented ban on any non-residents arriving into the country, ratcheting up efforts to seal the country off from transborder coronavirus infections.

"A travel ban will be placed on all non-residents, non-Australian citizens coming to Australia, and that will be in place from 9:00 pm tomorrow evening," Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced.