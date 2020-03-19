UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Bans Non-residents From Arrival: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:20 AM

Australia bans non-residents from arrival: PM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia on Thursday unveiled an unprecedented ban on any non-residents arriving into the country, ratcheting up efforts to seal the country off from transborder coronavirus infections.

"A travel ban will be placed on all non-residents, non-Australian citizens coming to Australia, and that will be in place from 9:00 pm tomorrow evening," Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 March 2020

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

7 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

9 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.