Australia beat Argentina 27-8 in Rugby Championship

Townsville, Australia, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi and Andrew Kellaway all bagged tries as the Wallabies won a physical battle against Argentina 27-8 on Saturday to book their third victory in a row for the first time since 2017.

Dave Rennie's men came into the game buoyed by back-to-back upsets of South Africa and kept their focus to keep the run going, propelling them above the Springboks on the Rugby Championship ladder with a game to play.