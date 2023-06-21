Australia beat England by two wickets to win 1st Test

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Australia beat England by two wickets to win a thrilling first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Australia were struggling at 227-8, still 54 runs shy of a victory target of 281, when skipper Pat Cummins was joined in the middle by tailender Nathan Lyon.

But the pair's unbroken stand of 55 saw Ashes holders Australia home, with Cummins hitting the winning boundary to finish on 44 not out after opener Usman Khawaja had made a painstaking 65 to follow his first-innings 141.

Lyon was unbeaten on 16, with Australia now 1-0 up in this five-match series as they bid for a first Ashes campaign triumph on English soil in 22 years.

Brief scores: England 1st Innings 393-8 dec (J Root 118 no, J Bairstow 78, Z Crawley 61; N Lyon 4-149) Australia 1st Innings 386 (U Khawaja 141, A Carey 66, T Head 50; O Robinson 3-55, S Broad 3-68) England 2nd Innings 273 (P Cummins 4-63, N Lyon 4-80) Australia 2nd Innings 282-5 (U Khawaja 65; S Broad 3-64) result: Australia won by two wicketsSeries: Australia lead five-match series 1-0