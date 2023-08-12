Open Menu

Australia Beat France In Penalty Thriller To Reach World Cup Semi-finals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Australia beat France in penalty thriller to reach World Cup semi-finals

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Co-hosts Australia beat France 7-6 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out to reach the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup for the first time in their history on a night of drama in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australia now goes to Sydney on Wednesday to face the winners of the final last-eight tie between England and Colombia.

Cortnee Vine scored the winning penalty to end a remarkable shoot-out that saw both teams take 10 spot-kicks, the quarter-final having ended 0-0 after 120 nerve-shredding minutes.

Vine held her nerve to send the crowd into raptures and keep the Matildas' dream of winning the World Cup on home soil alive.

Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold had missed a chance to win the shoot-out when her kick hit the post, but then saved twice from Kenza Dali after the VAR spotted she had both feet off her line the first time.

Vicki Becho missed France's 10th penalty, and it was left to Vine to take Australia through by beating France's substitute goalkeeper Solene Durand, who had been sent on especially for the shoot-out.

"I'm so freaking proud about this team. The bravery that they showed tonight, unbelievable," said Australia coach Tony Gustavsson.

"I think we'll have maybe tonight to celebrate it and then tomorrow we'll review it and move on to the next game," added Arnold, the player of the match.

It was an agonising way for France to go out after a tense encounter watched by a sell-out crowd of 49,461.

Les Bleues had been hoping to get to the semi-finals for just the second time, following their defeat in the last four in 2011, but instead go home.

"We had a whole stadium and a nation against us. We produced an exceptional performance, but that's football. It was destiny," French coach Herve Renard told broadcaster France 2.

"Good luck to Australia. I think we deserved more but that's how it is."Australia's victory was achieved despite Sam Kerr again being left on the bench at kick-off, with the talismanic Matildas captain, now fit after a calf injury, coming on early in the second half and going on to convert her penalty in the shoot-out.

