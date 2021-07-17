UrduPoint.com
Australia Beat France To Win Third Test And Take Series 2-1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Australia beat France to win third Test and take series 2-1

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Fourteen-man Australia edged France 33-30 to win a thrilling third Test and take the series 2-1 in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australian flyhalf Noah Lolesio kicked a crucial penalty to put the Wallabies ahead with two minutes remaining.

The win came against the odds after the Wallabies lost winger Marika Koroibete to a controversial red card following a high tackle on French captain Anthony Jelonch in the fifth minute.

Australia won the first Test 23-21, with France claiming the second 28-26.

