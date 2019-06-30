UrduPoint.com
Australia Beat New Zealand By 86 Runs At Cricket World Cup

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs at Cricket World Cup

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs in the cricket World Cup at Lord's on Saturday to stretch their lead at the top of the table.

Aaron Finch's side, who have now won seven out of their eight matches and have already qualified for the semi-finals, scored 243-9 in their 50 overs and New Zealand were bowled out for 157 in reply.

New Zealand, third in the 10-team table with one match to go, have still not secured their place in the knockout phase.

