Australia beat South Africa 28-26 in Rugby Championship

Gold Coast, Australia, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Quade Cooper held his nerve to nail a penalty after the final whistle on his international comeback Sunday to hand Australia a nail-biting 28-26 Rugby Championship upset of world champions South Africa.

The 33-year-old, in his first Test in four years, slotted seven-from-seven kicks to score 23 of the Wallabies points in a triumphant return.