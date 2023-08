Australia beat South Africa in first T20 international

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Durban, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Australia beat South Africa by 111 runs in the first Twenty20 international at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Australia 226-6 in 20 overs (M. Marsh 92 not out, T. David 64; L.

Williams 3-44) South Africa 115 in 15.3 overs (R. Hendricks 56; M. Stoinis 3-18, S. Johnson 2-33, T. Sangha 4-31) result: Australia won by 111 runs Series: Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 Toss: South Africa Remaining matches:September 1, 2nd T20 international, DurbanSeptember 3, 3rd T20 international, Durban