London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs at the Oval on Saturday to move to the top of the World Cup table with four wins from five matches.

Captain Aaron Finch scored 153 in Australia's imposing total of 334 for seven and despite a good start, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 247, with paceman Mitchell Starc taking four wickets.