Australia Bounce Back To Beat Argentina In Brisbane

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Australia bounce back to beat Argentina in Brisbane

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Australia recovered from last week's defeat to beat Argentina 16-10 in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, giving scrum-half Will Genia an emotional send-off in his final Test in Brisbane.

After a disappointing 35-17 loss to South Africa last weekend, the Wallabies gave Genia a fitting farewell at his home ground prior to his retirement from Tests after the Rugby World Cup.

Both sides scored a try apiece, but three penalties from Christian Lealiifano -- back with the Wallabies after fighting off leukaemia -- saw the Wallabies home in front of 32,000 supporters at Suncorp Stadium.

