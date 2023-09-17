Australia bowl again in series decider against South Africa

Johannesburg, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Australia won the toss and decided to bowl in the series-deciding fifth and final one-day international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh said his decision to bowl - despite two successive losses after sending South Africa in - was based on expected early conditions in the only day game of the series.

"It's an early start and a little bit tacky underfoot," said Marsh.

Asked about his message to the team, he said: "It's a big one. Let's compete and trust our game plan." South African captain Temba Bavuma was back in charge after missing South Africa's 164-run win in the fourth match in Centurion on Friday because of a thigh strain.

"There might be a little assistance (for the bowlers) in the morning but we have a job to do with the bat. We have spoken about being bold and fearless and it's another opportunity for us to challenge ourselves," said Bavuma.

Australia were without opening batsman Travis Head, who suffered a fractured bone in his left hand after being struck by a ball from Gerald Coetzee in Centurion.

All-rounder Cameron Green returned to the Australian team after missing three matches after being concussed in the opening game.

Teams: South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (capt), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wkt), Cameron Green, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Michael Neser, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Allahudien Paleker (RSA).

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND).

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)