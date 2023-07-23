(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Australia broke the women's 4x100m freestyle relay world record on Sunday at swimming's world championships in Japan.

The Australians came home in a time of 3min, 27.96sec to take gold ahead of the United States on 3:31.93 and China on 3:32.40.

The Australian team of Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Meg Harris and Emma McKeon beat the record of 3:29.69, also set by Australia at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

"It's really exciting to start the night off with a world record in the relay," said O'Callaghan.

"I'm very pleased and I'm proud of these girls."Australia's men's 4x100m freestyle team also claimed gold, with Italy taking silver and the United States bronze.

The Australian men finished in a time of 3min, 10.16sec.