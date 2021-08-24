Australia brings back another 650 people from Afghanistan in biggest evacuation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Australia has brought back another 650 people from Afghanistan in its biggest evacuation mission from the country to date.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said four Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and one New Zealand Air Force flights managed to land in Kabul and evacuated hundreds more people in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It took the total number of people evacuated from Afghanistan by Australia and New Zealand to nearly 1,700.

"It was our biggest night," Morrison told Nine Network tv.

Morrison warned that the situation at the Kabul airport remained unpredictable and that any flight out of Afghanistan could be the last.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Tuesday that more than 50 Afghan athletes and their dependents, including Afghanistan's first-ever female Paralympian Zakia Khudadadi, were among the people evacuated from Kabul by Australia and New Zealand.