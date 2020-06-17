Australia, Britain launch formal trade negotiations

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Britain and Australia will formally open talks on a post-Brexit free-trade agreement Wednesday, Canberra's top trade official said, voicing hope a deal could be reached this year.

"Later today, Australia and the United Kingdom will formally commence free-trade negotiations," Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said, in a speech highlighting Australia's drive to diversify trade as it is locked in disputes with China.

Britain's conservative government has heralded its departure from the European Uunion as an opportunity to deepen trade relations with global partners.

While talks have already taken place, formal negotiations had been delayed until Britain left the bloc in January.

Birmingham warned that even with an Australia-Britain deal, volumes were unlikely to return to those seen in the 1970s -- before Britain joined the European Economic Community and when its trade was last focused on its former colonies.