Australia Bushfires Hit Sydney Suburbs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

Australia bushfires hit Sydney suburbs

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Bushfires reached within kilometres (miles) of Sydney's city centre Tuesday prompting firefighting planes to spray red retardant over trees and houses in a northern suburb.

Authorities said they had one fire in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia's biggest city, under control though another one was out of control.

Aerial footage showed flames burning through a eucalypt forest in Turramurra on Sydney's north shore, around 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the centre of the city.

Firefighters were deployed in the area to protect houses.

"The fire is spreading quickly," New South Wales Rural Fire Service warned residents. "Properties are under threat."There were no immediate reports of properties in the area being burnt.

