Australia Calls Up 3,000 Military Reserves To Tackle Bushfire Crisis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

Australia calls up 3,000 military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis

Sydney, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Australia has called up 3,000 military reserves to tackle the country's ongoing bushfire crisis, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Saturday, the largest call-up in living memory.

"Today's decision puts more boots on the ground, puts more planes in the sky, puts more ships at sea," said Morrison, who has been pilloried for his response to the deadly months-long disaster.

