UrduPoint.com

Australia Cancels Djokovic Visa Again: Immigration Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia's government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time Friday as it sought to deport the tennis superstar over his Covid-19 vaccine status.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement that he acted on "health and good order grounds". The cancellation means Djokovic would be barred from a new Australian visa for three years, except under certain circumstances.

