Australia Cancels Djokovic's Entry Visa
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 08:20 AM
Melbourne, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia cancelled the entry visa of tennis world number one Novak Djokovic on Thursday for failing to meet strict entry requirements, border officials said in a statement.
"Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia," the Australian Border Force said.