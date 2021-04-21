Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Australia on Wednesday announced it would revoke a state government's deal to join China's Belt and Road initiative, saying it was inconsistent with the nation's foreign policy.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne used new powers to scrap the Victorian state government's 2018 agreement with China, saying the arrangement was "inconsistent with Australia's foreign policy or adverse to our foreign relations".