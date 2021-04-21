UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Cancels State's Belt And Road Deal With China

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Australia cancels state's Belt and Road deal with China

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Australia on Wednesday announced it would revoke a state government's deal to join China's Belt and Road initiative, saying it was inconsistent with the nation's foreign policy.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne used new powers to scrap the Victorian state government's 2018 agreement with China, saying the arrangement was "inconsistent with Australia's foreign policy or adverse to our foreign relations".

Related Topics

Australia China Road 2018 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

3 minutes ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

9 minutes ago

Vivo Y1s Launched with 4030 mAh Battery and 6.22-I ..

10 minutes ago

Exams of Grade I to VIII to start on June 7 in 13 ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan set the target of 150 for Zimbabwe to cha ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.