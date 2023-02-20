UrduPoint.com

Australia Captain Cummins Flies Home, Hazlewood Out Of India Tour

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Australia captain Cummins flies home, Hazlewood out of India tour

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Australia captain Pat Cummins left the tour of India on Monday to return home because of a family illness, but will return in time for next week's third Test.

"Pat Cummins has flown home for personal reasons due to a serious family illness," said a cricket Australia statement.

"He will return to India later this week to rejoin preparations for the third Test in Indore. We ask media to respect his privacy." India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series after Australia lost the second Test in Delhi by six wickets on Sunday.

Cricket Australia announced Monday that pace bowler Josh Hazlewood had been ruled out of the rest of the tour with a persistent Achilles tendon injury and would return home.

A spokesman denied Australian media reports that injured opening batsman David Warner would immediately return home after fracturing his elbow and being concussed in the first innings at Delhi.

"Just to be clear, David Warner is not leaving the tour at this stage," the spokesman said.

"Any squad changes will be announced once medical staff and selectors finalise them." Australia coach Andrew McDonald had better news Monday about Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc.

McDonald declared all-rounder Green 100 percent fit for the third Test and said that Starc was also in line to play.

Both have been recovering from serious finger injuries and Green was close to being available for the Delhi Test.

McDonald said Starc had been available, despite not being 100 per cent fit, but Australia opted for a third spinner in Matthew Kuhnemann, who made his debut.

The third Test in Indore starts on March 1.

Related Topics

India Cricket Injured Delhi Australia Indore David Lead Mitchell March Sunday Family Media From Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

59 minutes ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting ..

Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting in Washington

1 hour ago
 PM orders for providing free medical treatment to ..

PM orders for providing free medical treatment to 50% poor patients at PKLI

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.