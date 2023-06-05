Australia, China book Paris 2024 tickets in FEI Eventing Nations Cup

GENEVA,June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Australia and China secured their places at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after finishing as the top two at the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Eventing Nations Cup in Millstreet, Ireland on Sunday.

Australia finished first with 100.8 penalties in the three-day competition, while China ranked second with 122.

1 penalties, ahead of Japan and South Africa. New Zealand has already qualified for the Olympics through last year's World Championships.

Chinese rider Alex Hua Tian, who had zero penalties at jumping on Sunday, said, "My teammates made a lot of sacrifice for this qualification. We should be proud of ourselves. I'm so happy for my team, my teammates, myself, the horse, the owner, and for everyone who supports us."