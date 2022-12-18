Australia close in on huge win at tea on second day against South Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Australia was poised to wrap up the first Test against South Africa inside two days after reducing the visitors to 66-7 at tea on the second day at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

The Proteas, who started their second innings 66 runs behind, were effectively no runs for seven wickets at the break, with Khaya Zondo on 14 and Kagiso Rabada one.

After bowling Australia out for 218 midway through the first session, South Africa staggered to lunch at 3-2.

While Temba Bavuma and Zondo tried to launch a recovery in the middle session, they continued to lose wickets in clumps to a rampant Australian bowling attack.

Australian captain Pat Cummins started the second innings rot when he trapped South African counterpart Dean Elgar lbw for two in just the second over.

Starc then took the 300th wicket of his career when he bowled Rassie van der Dussen for a duck.

South Africa limped to lunch but soon after Cummins struck again when Sarel Erwee got a top edge to gully where the two-metre tall Cameron Green leapt high to pull in a superb catch.

With South Africa staggering at 5-3, Bavuma and Zondo survived a torrid examination from Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland before slowly starting to chip away at the deficit.

Bavuma reached 29 before playing back to off-spinner Nathan Lyon to leave South Africa 47-4.

Boland then had first innings top scorer Kyle Verreynne caught at second slip before bowling Maro Jansen two balls later to leave South Africa 48-6, still 18 runs from making Australia bat again.

Keshav Maharaj hit out to make a quickfire 16 before edging Starc to be caught behind, before Zondo and Rabada survived to the tea break.

Australia began the second morning at 145-5, seven runs behind South Africa's first innings total of 152, with the first hour crucial for both sides.

Jansen gave the South Africans some hope when he had Green caught by first slip Erwee with the first ball of his spell, then two balls later Travis Head gloved a ball down the leg side to keeper Verreynne to fall for a superb 92.

Any hopes South Africa had of keeping the Australian total below 200 vanished with a 31-run partnership between Alex Carey and Starc.

But once Lungi Ngidi dismissed Starc with a sharp catch off his own bowling, the Australian tail offered little resistance, Cummins and Lyon both falling for ducks to Rabada, who finished with 4-76.

South Africa did well to pick up regular wickets, but their batters were not up to the task of setting Australia a meaningful target.