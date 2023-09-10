Open Menu

Australia Coach Jones Hails 'perfect' World Cup Start

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Australia coach Jones hails 'perfect' World Cup start

Paris, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Australia head coach Eddie Jones said Saturday's 35-15 victory over Georgia was the "perfect" start to the Wallabies' Rugby World Cup campaign.

The win ended Jones' streak of five defeats since returning to the job in January.

"World Cups are about taking each step," the 63-year old told reporters.

"If we were to plan a perfect World Cup preparation, we said at the end of the round one we want to sit there on five points and that's what we've got," he added as he began a fifth World Cup as a coach.

The Wallabies led 12-3 after just 10 minutes in Paris, as Jordan Petaia and Mark Nawaqanitawase crossed in impressive fashion.

Jones denied morale had been low in his squad after the recent poor results.

"We've always been confident about where we're going," Jones said.

"You don't come out and start games like that if you're lacking confidence." Full-back Ben Donaldson was awarded the man of the match award after scoring 25 points, which included two tries.

The 24-year-old was making just his fourth Test appearance.

"I think he makes good decisions.

He's got a pretty sound game at 10 and 15 in terms of his kicking," Jones said.

Jones was jeered by a majority of the 75,000 crowd in the Stade de France everytime he was seen on the big screen, having built a reputation due to his spikey character in recent years.

"Obviously I'm not popular, at least it's consistent," he said.

"You either want to be popular or unpopular. I'm consistently unpopular, I can deal with that." Scrum-half Tate McDermott left the field just before the break with concussion.

"Tate's up walking around, he'll do all the medical protocols," Jones said.

Centre Samu Kerevi, who featured for the first time since last month's loss at New Zealand, left the field at the interval with Jones' mind turning to next Sunday's potentially crucial Pool C game with Fiji.

"Samu, we always planned he would play the 40. He hadn't played since Dunedin, we had to give him time," explained Jones.

"The plan was to get him ready for Fiji next week. For him and for us it's an important game.

"For him to play against his mother country is pretty special," he added.

Related Topics

World Australia Poor France Job Paris Man Dunedin Georgia Fiji January Sunday All Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

PPP's workers are poised to start election canvass ..

PPP's workers are poised to start election canvass, says Bilawal

2 hours ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Hamdan bin ..

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Hamdan bin Zayed directs ERC to provide h ..

2 hours ago
 Digitization of taxation system to streamline eco ..

Digitization of taxation system to streamline economy: Minister

2 hours ago
 Soldier embraces martyrdom in Mir Ali fire exchang ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom in Mir Ali fire exchange with terrorists

2 hours ago
 Pak, WB discuss to further expand collaboration in ..

Pak, WB discuss to further expand collaboration in different priority areas

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed witnesses launch of Global Biof ..

Abdullah bin Zayed witnesses launch of Global Biofuels Alliance at G20

3 hours ago
BISE Larkana announces SSC-Part-II (Science Group) ..

BISE Larkana announces SSC-Part-II (Science Group) exams-2023 result

3 hours ago
 Boxing Floodlight Championship starts at UAF

Boxing Floodlight Championship starts at UAF

4 hours ago
 Lalika's funeral prayer offered

Lalika's funeral prayer offered

4 hours ago
 Japan's GDP growth in Q2 revised down to 4.8 pct

Japan's GDP growth in Q2 revised down to 4.8 pct

4 hours ago
 PHP awareness campaign continues

PHP awareness campaign continues

4 hours ago
 RPO visits Rescue 15 Center Liaquat Bagh

RPO visits Rescue 15 Center Liaquat Bagh

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous