Australia commits to COVID-19 suppression amid Omicron concerns

CANBERRA, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Australia's leaders have committed to the country's coronavirus "suppression" strategy amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders on Tuesday evening agreed to continue to pursue a strategy of suppression at a meeting of national cabinet.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Paul Kelly told the meeting that there was "insufficient evidence" that vaccines are less effective against Omicron and advised no immediate change to Australia's border restrictions or quarantine requirements.

"The variant, over this next few weeks, we'll learn a lot more about it, and I think that will give us the confidence to keep moving forward because that's what we want to do," Morrison said in a press conference on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Australia reported more than 1,300 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases, one of which has been confirmed to be infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant, and six deaths, as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.