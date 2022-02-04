UrduPoint.com

Australia Confirm First Pakistan Tour In 24 Years

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years

Sydney, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed its first tour of Pakistan since 1998, locking in a three-Test series despite lingering security concerns.

Australia will play Tests -- in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore.

They will also play three one day internationals and a T20 capping the month-long tour on April 5.

"The tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years.

This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game," said cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

"We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams," said Hockley.

The fixtures are: March 4-8: 1st Test, Rawalpindi March 12-16: 2nd Test, Karachi March 21-25: 3rd Test, Lahore March 29: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi March 31: 2nd ODI, RawalpindiApril 2: 3rd ODI, RawalpindiApril 5: T20I, Rawalpindi

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 Australia Rawalpindi March April

Recent Stories

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

35 minutes ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

35 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

35 minutes ago
 India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

37 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to ..

Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to Russia for Leaked Response on ..

37 minutes ago
 France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next w ..

France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next week: presidency

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>