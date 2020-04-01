Australia confirms 4,860 COVID-19 cases in total

CANBERRA, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia is on the brink of surpassing 5,000.

Paul Kelly, Australia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, provided a daily update on the virus in Australia Wednesday afternoon, revealing that the total number of cases has grown to 4,860.

The majority of the cases are related to recent international travel.

Kelly said that there are indicators that the rate of infection has slowed in Australia.

"We haven't had a large increase in the last 24 hours," he said. "We are continuing to get more cases, but the curve is flattening, and rather than thinking about a peak we should be thinking about a long haul." "So in terms of the measures that have been introduced, I think there is good signs now that that is actually working as we had expected, and I think this is full credit to the Australian public who have really taken on enormous changes in their lives over the last few weeks," he added.

Social distancing measures introduced by Federal, state and territory governments have also led to fewer trauma patients in intensive care units (ICUs), allowing them to dedicate more resources to COVID-19 patients.

While community transmission of the virus in Australia remains relatively low, several new cases in South Australia have been linked to six Qantas baggage handlers working at Adelaide Airport who were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"We've been working very closely with them and I think we will expect to see some more cases. It just goes to show how transmissible this virus is," Nicola Spurrier, South Australia's (SA) chief public health officer, told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) radio on Wednesday.

SA Health has indicated that up to 100 baggage handlers and other airport staff could be forced into self-isolation.

On Tuesday, Qantas cancelled seven Adelaide flights, including one that was turned back to Sydney mid-air, according to the ABC's report.