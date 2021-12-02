Australia creates its first mRNA COVID vaccine candidate

SYDNEY, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Research institutes and pharmaceutical company in Australia's state of Victoria have created a new mRNA COVID vaccine candidate, with clinical trials to begin early next year.

The vaccine candidate, developed by Monash University researchers, pharmaceutical manufacturer IDT Australia and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, is expected to provide protection against future COVID variants.

Professor Colin Pouton from Monash University, who led the team that developed the vaccine, said on Tuesday that this vaccine has the ability to rapidly adjust its composition in response to emerging virus mutations, which is particularly important as new strains continue to emerge.

Compared with the existing vaccines, the new candidate focuses on a small part of the spike protein, known as the receptor-binding domain (RBD), which mediates the virus's ability to attach and enter the cell.