Australia Cricket Great Border Reveals He Has Parkinson's

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 12:10 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Former Australia captain Allan Border revealed on Friday he is suffering from Parkinson's disease.

The 67-year-old has gone public seven years after being diagnosed with the illness and said he and a doctor friend both agreed it would be "a miracle" if he makes 80.

"No way am I going to get another 100, that's for sure," Border told News Corp.

"I'll just slip slowly into the west." Border had told only one person of his diagnosis, former team-mate Dean Jones, who died of a heart attack in 2020.

The former skipper said he had been happy to keep the news to himself but a friend had told him recently that many of his close associates had noticed his shaking.

"I'm a pretty private person and I didn't want people to feel sorry for me, sort of thing," he said.

"Whether people care, you don't know.

But I know there'll come a day when people will notice." Border scored more than 11,000 runs in 156 Tests, hitting 27 centuries.

He led Australia to the 1987 World Cup and an Ashes series win over England two years later.

"I get the feeling I'm a hell of a lot better off than most," he said. "At the moment I'm not scared, not about the immediate future anyway.

"I'm (nearly) 68. If I make 80, that'll be a miracle.

"I've got a doctor friend and I said if I make 80, that'll be a miracle, and he said, 'That will be a miracle'." Australia paceman Mitchell Starc paid tribute to Border after the close of the third day's play in the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Friday.

"It's sad to hear," he said. "He's one of the greats of Australian cricket and certainly a big character in world cricket.

"Our wishes go to AB and his family as well."

