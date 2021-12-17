UrduPoint.com

Australia Declare On 473-9 In 2nd Ashes Test

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Australia declare on 473-9 in 2nd Ashes Test

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia declared on a commanding 473 for nine in their first innings of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide Friday after the tailenders clobbered valuable late runs.

Marnus Labuschagne top scored with a magnificent 103 while David Warner (95) and Steve Smith (93) provided vital support after they resumed from their overnight score of 221-2.

Ben Stokes was the pick of the England attack with 3-113, while Jimmy Anderson took 2-58.

England's openers now face a testing hour or so under lights against a pink ball in the hands of Australian quicks Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson.

Related Topics

Attack Australia Adelaide David Mitchell Anderson From Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveri ..

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

6 minutes ago
 10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

1 minute ago
 NCOC announces winter vacations in educational ins ..

NCOC announces winter vacations in educational institutions from 3rd January

1 minute ago
 UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised ..

UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised violence', with regional impac ..

2 minutes ago
 Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: ..

Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: officials

2 minutes ago
 Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippi ..

Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.