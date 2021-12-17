Australia declare on 473-9 in 2nd Ashes Test

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia declared on a commanding 473 for nine in their first innings of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide Friday after the tailenders clobbered valuable late runs.

Marnus Labuschagne top scored with a magnificent 103 while David Warner (95) and Steve Smith (93) provided vital support after they resumed from their overnight score of 221-2.

Ben Stokes was the pick of the England attack with 3-113, while Jimmy Anderson took 2-58.

England's openers now face a testing hour or so under lights against a pink ball in the hands of Australian quicks Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson.