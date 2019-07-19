UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia 'deeply Disappointed' By Detention Of Citizen In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:00 AM

Australia 'deeply disappointed' by detention of citizen in China

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Canberra on Friday said it was "deeply disappointed" with the criminal detention of an Australian-Chinese writer in China, calling on Beijing for his release if he is being held for "his political views".

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia had received confirmation Friday that Yang Henjun, held by Chinese authorities since January, had been transferred to criminal detention, apparently over national security concerns.

Related Topics

Australia China Canberra Beijing January Criminals

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2019 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

UAE seeks to enhance dialogue with Russia: Fahim A ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Finnish FM discuss latest regio ..

10 hours ago

Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy presented as loan in per ..

10 hours ago

UAE Embassy hosts premier of film celebrating hist ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.