Australia 'deeply disappointed' by detention of citizen in China

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Canberra on Friday said it was "deeply disappointed" with the criminal detention of an Australian-Chinese writer in China, calling on Beijing for his release if he is being held for "his political views".

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia had received confirmation Friday that Yang Henjun, held by Chinese authorities since January, had been transferred to criminal detention, apparently over national security concerns.