UrduPoint.com

Australia Defeat Pakistan To Reach T20 World Cup Final

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 11:20 PM

Australia defeat Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade stood unbeaten as Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday and set up a title clash with New Zealand.

Chasing 177 for victory, Australia were in trouble at 96-5 when Stoinis (40) and Wade, who hit three successive sixes in his 41, put on 81 to finish off the match with one over to spare in Dubai.

David Warner made 49 before being caught behind off leg-spinner Shadab Khan who took four wickets.

The final is on Sunday in Dubai.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Australia Dubai Shadab Khan Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

28 minutes ago
 Belarusian Red Cross Says Migrants at Border Shoul ..

Belarusian Red Cross Says Migrants at Border Should Be Treated in Line With Int' ..

57 minutes ago
 Bonucci wants Italy to play with 'joy' in Swiss Wo ..

Bonucci wants Italy to play with 'joy' in Swiss World Cup showdown

57 minutes ago
 Warner walks for 49 as Shadab stalls Australia aga ..

Warner walks for 49 as Shadab stalls Australia against Pakistan

57 minutes ago
 Michkov Becomes Youngest Player in Russian Nationa ..

Michkov Becomes Youngest Player in Russian National Hockey Team History at Age 1 ..

59 minutes ago
 Indiscriminate crackdown against land grabbers to ..

Indiscriminate crackdown against land grabbers to continue: Chief Minister

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.