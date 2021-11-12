Australia defeat Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade stood unbeaten as Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday and set up a title clash with New Zealand.

Chasing 177 for victory, Australia were in trouble at 96-5 when Stoinis (40) and Wade, who hit three successive sixes in his 41, put on 81 to finish off the match with one over to spare in Dubai.

David Warner made 49 before being caught behind off leg-spinner Shadab Khan who took four wickets.

The final is on Sunday in Dubai.