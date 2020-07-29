Australia deploys disaster teams to virus-hit care homes

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Australia is deploying disaster-relief teams to elderly care homes in Melbourne overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths, officials said Wednesday.

The stepped-up response came as Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, reported another 295 cases of coronavirus and nine more deaths in the worst outbreak to hit the country since the pandemic began.

Seven of the deaths were in Melbourne nursing homes, which have recorded more than 800 infections among residents and staff in the past few weeks.

At one of the worst-hit facilities, Epping Gardens, an ambulance was seen Wednesday taking away the body of one of the deceased residents.

Health workers rolled other masked residents on stretchers to waiting ambulances for transfer to hospital.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 13 of the Melbourne aged care homes were in a "critical" situation with many staff in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

He said five of the Australian Medical Assistance Teams (AUSMAT) units would start moving into the hardest-hit facilities Thursday to help deal with the "very distressing" crisis.

"They act as a first responder, if you like, into places that are going through a critical response need and to stabilise the situation," Morrison told a press conference.