UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Deploys Disaster Teams To Virus-hit Care Homes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Australia deploys disaster teams to virus-hit care homes

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Australia is deploying disaster-relief teams to elderly care homes in Melbourne overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths, officials said Wednesday.

The stepped-up response came as Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, reported another 295 cases of coronavirus and nine more deaths in the worst outbreak to hit the country since the pandemic began.

Seven of the deaths were in Melbourne nursing homes, which have recorded more than 800 infections among residents and staff in the past few weeks.

At one of the worst-hit facilities, Epping Gardens, an ambulance was seen Wednesday taking away the body of one of the deceased residents.

Health workers rolled other masked residents on stretchers to waiting ambulances for transfer to hospital.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 13 of the Melbourne aged care homes were in a "critical" situation with many staff in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

He said five of the Australian Medical Assistance Teams (AUSMAT) units would start moving into the hardest-hit facilities Thursday to help deal with the "very distressing" crisis.

"They act as a first responder, if you like, into places that are going through a critical response need and to stabilise the situation," Morrison told a press conference.

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Melbourne Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

26 minutes ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

26 minutes ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

41 minutes ago

India ends night curfew

56 minutes ago

DCD announces final results of &#039;life after co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.