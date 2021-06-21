UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Deputy PM Loses Job In Government Climate Split

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Australia deputy PM loses job in government climate split

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A climate change revolt in Australia's governing coalition on Monday brought in a new deputy prime minister likely to challenge the country's already hesitant moves to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Barnaby Joyce, best known internationally for threatening to euthanise Johnny Depp's dogs, defeated incumbent Michael McCormack in a snap internal party vote, elevating him to the role of deputy PM.

The vote for the leadership of junior coalition partner the Nationals came as apparent cracks emerged in the ruling coalition over climate change policy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told G7 leaders last week that Australia wants to achieve net-zero carbon emissions "as soon as possible", and preferably by 2050.

McCormack had reportedly been accused by party colleagues of failing to push back against such accelerated climate action, a charged topic among the Nationals' rural conservative voters.

On Monday, Joyce dodged questions on whether he would support Australia taking a net-zero by 2050 target to November's UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow.

But he echoed conservative talking points that strong climate change action posed a threat to Australia's commodity-dependent economy.

"If the National Party room believes that the best deal for regional Australia is to make sure that we secure their jobs, is to make sure that we secure their industries... that's the view that I'll support," he told reporters in Canberra.

Joyce previously held the Nationals' leadership but stepped down in a 2018 scandal when it was revealed the married father-of-four had an affair with a young adviser and she was pregnant.

He was also accused of sexual harassment by a prominent rural woman but an internal investigation failed to reach a conclusive verdict.

Joyce called the allegations "spurious and defamatory", adding that after three years on the backbench he hoped to "be a better person to do a better job".

He gained international notoriety after threatening to put down Hollywood star Johnny Depp's two Yorkshire Terriers over a quarantine violation in 2015.

Morrison congratulated Joyce on his elevated role, saying in a statement that they shared a "passion for ensuring our regions and rural communities thrive".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Australia United Nations Vote Married Job Young Canberra Glasgow Johnny Depp November Women Gas 2015 2018 Best Jobs

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 907 new cases of Covid-19 during ..

38 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.35 million

39 minutes ago

COVID-19: UAE proves its mettle again, says local ..

1 hour ago

China reports 17 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 June 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.