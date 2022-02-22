UrduPoint.com

Australia Develops Technology To Preserve Vaccines Without Refrigeration

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Australia develops technology to preserve vaccines without refrigeration

CANBERRA, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Researchers from Australia's national science agency have developed a technology that could eliminate the need to refrigerate vaccines.

In a study published on Tuesday, the team from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) found that encapsulating live virus vaccines in metal organic frameworks (MOFs) protects their integrity for up to 12 weeks at temperatures as high as 37 degrees Celsius.

Without refrigeration or the MOFs, the vaccines would last only a few days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that each year at least 50 percent vaccines are wasted globally due to the challenges of transporting them in a temperature-controlled environment, according to CSIRO.

Daniel Layton, a CSIRO immunologist, said the breakthrough has the potential to enable more affordable and equitable access to vaccines across the world.

Related Topics

World Technology Australia From

Recent Stories

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

51 minutes ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

1 hour ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

2 hours ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>