Australia develops technology to preserve vaccines without refrigeration

CANBERRA, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Researchers from Australia's national science agency have developed a technology that could eliminate the need to refrigerate vaccines.

In a study published on Tuesday, the team from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) found that encapsulating live virus vaccines in metal organic frameworks (MOFs) protects their integrity for up to 12 weeks at temperatures as high as 37 degrees Celsius.

Without refrigeration or the MOFs, the vaccines would last only a few days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that each year at least 50 percent vaccines are wasted globally due to the challenges of transporting them in a temperature-controlled environment, according to CSIRO.

Daniel Layton, a CSIRO immunologist, said the breakthrough has the potential to enable more affordable and equitable access to vaccines across the world.