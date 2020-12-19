UrduPoint.com
Australia Dismiss India For 36 - Their Lowest Ever Test Score

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Australia's world-class pace attack dismissed India for their lowest ever Test score of 36 on Saturday to leave the hosts needing 90 to win the opening Test in Adelaide after an incredible batting collapse.

India started day three of the day-night Test on nine for one and with a 62-run lead, looking to build a competitive second innings total for Australia to chase.

But their hopes were left in tatters after an exhibition of fast bowling by Josh Hazlewood (5-8) and Pat Cummins (4-21).

India's previous Test low was 42 against England at Lord's in 1974.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

