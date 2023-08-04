Open Menu

Australia Drops China Barley Case At WTO

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Sydney, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Australia on Friday said it would drop a case against China at the World Trade Organisation after Beijing lifted hefty tariffs on the country's barley exports.

"We welcome this outcome, which paves the way for our barley exporters to re-enter the Chinese market -- benefiting Australian producers and Chinese consumers," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

China imposed tariffs on key Australian exports such as barley, beef, and wine in 2020, flexing its economic muscle at the height of a bitter dispute with Australia's former conservative government.

Australia retaliated by launching a case with the WTO, which was paused earlier this year as the countries' trade ministers stepped up negotiations.

Canberra is now urging Beijing to drop trade barriers hindering the export of Australian wine, which is the subject of a separate WTO complaint.

