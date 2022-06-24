UrduPoint.com

Australia, England Replace Cook Cup, Honour Indigenous Great

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 03:01 PM

Australia, England replace Cook Cup, honour Indigenous great

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Australia and England said Friday they will fight for a new rugby trophy that honours an Indigenous great and a World War I hero, replacing the Cook Cup named after the British explorer.

The new Ella-Mobbs Cup, up for grabs when the two teams face off in Australia next month, celebrates Wallabies legend Mark Ella and former England captain Edgar Mobbs who died in 1917.

The Cook Cup, which has been the prize for the past 25 years, honours the British explorer James Cook, who sailed the Endeavour into Sydney's Botany Bay on April 29, 1770.

The first contact between the British navigator and Aboriginal people foreshadowed the colonisation of the continent and centuries of dispossession for Indigenous Australians.

Australia and England jointly decided the trophy should "better represent and celebrate the proud rugby history of both nations", they said in a statement.

Fly-half Ella was the first Indigenous Wallabies' captain and considered one of the most naturally gifted players in Australian rugby.

He said he was honoured to have the trophy named after him, but stressed he did not take issue with it previously being named after Cook, who has become an increasingly divisive figure in Australian history.

"I understand the connotations and it certainly didn't upset me," he told reporters in Sydney.

"To be fair, it's (the Cook Cup) been around a long time, I think 25 years.

"I think it's time to recognise the rivalry between the RFU and Rugby Australia and what it means, and having two former players as part of the new Ella-Mobbs Cup, I think this is the way it should be." Mobbs played in the first England-Australia Test at Rectory Field in London in 1909, scoring the hosts' only try in a 9-3 loss to the visitors.

In World War I, he created his own company to join battle after being told he was too old to serve, and was subsequently awarded the Distinguished Service Order.

Mobbs was killed in action in 1917 and his body was never found.

"Today Mobbs is known as much for his heroic bravery as he is for his rugby prowess," said Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney.

The new Ella-Mobbs Cup is to be unveiled in Perth on July 1 ahead of the first Wallabies-England Test the following day.

djw/mp/dhc

Related Topics

Football Australia Company Died Perth Sydney London Turkish Lira April July World War

Recent Stories

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to be ..

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to become the first Pakistani women ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Ma ..

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..

48 minutes ago
 BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

52 minutes ago
 What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

59 minutes ago
 SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls ..

SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls in Sindh

1 hour ago
 PSX collapses after PM Shehbaz Sharif declares ‘ ..

PSX collapses after PM Shehbaz Sharif declares ‘super tax’ on large-scale in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.