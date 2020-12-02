Australia Exits Recession As Economy Grows 3.3% In Q3
Wed 02nd December 2020
Sydney, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Australia has exited its first recession in almost 30 years, after official figures released Wednesday showed the economy grew 3.3 percent in the July-September quarter.
The return to economic growth followed a record seven-percent decline in the June quarter and a 0.
3-percent dip in the first quarter of 2020.
However, the economy is yet to fully recover from the coronavirus-fuelled recession, recording a 3.8-percent slump for the year to September.