UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Extends COVID-19 Travel Ban To All Non-residents

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

Australia extends COVID-19 travel ban to all non-residents

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :All non-residents will be banned from entering Australia as COVID-19 is spreading globally, according to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday afternoon.

To be effective from Friday night, the ban followed declaration of an unprecedented human biosecurity emergency on Wednesday.

Australian citizens will be able to return, but will be subject to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation.

According to the Department of Health of the Australian government, there have been 565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6:30 a.m. local time Thursday, a 24 percent increase from the day before.

Of those cases, 259, or 45 percent, were considered to be overseas acquired.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia All From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 March 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

7 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

10 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.