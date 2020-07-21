UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Extends Stimulus Spending As 'COVID Recession' Looms

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Australia extends stimulus spending as 'COVID recession' looms

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Australia will extend record stimulus spending into next year, the government announced Tuesday, outlining multi-billion-dollar measures to shield the labour market from the ravages of the rolling coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that supplements both to the unemployed and businesses struggling to retain staff would continue until at least the end of the year and likely beyond.

With Australia poised to enter its first recession in almost 30 years and struggling to tame double-digit unemployment, the government will increase stimulus spending on two income support programmes to around Aus$86 billion (US$60 billion).

The government has already doled out around $30 billion to almost one million companies who have seen their turnover slashed.

The money has allowed around 3.

5 million staff to be retained, according to government estimates.

Morrison, who dubbed it the "COVID-19 recession" said the stimulus programme "has saved businesses and it has saved livelihoods", as he announced measures that will trash his much-vaunted election promise to deliver a budget surplus this year.

The announcement came after roughly five million Australians in the country's second-largest city Melbourne reentered lockdown in a bid to stop a new wave of the virus.

Between February and May, two million Australians had already lost their jobs or saw hours significantly cut and the Melbourne outbreak may compound that crisis.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described the support package as "the largest single economic measure" any Australian government had ever launched and said the hit to the economy was the largest in at least 100 years.

Related Topics

Election Australia Budget Melbourne Tame Money February May Market From Government Billion Million Jobs Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

9 hours ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

9 hours ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

9 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

11 hours ago

Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.