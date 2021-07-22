Australia eyeing inroads into USA pool dominance

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Australian head coach Rohan Taylor acknowledged Thursday the United States will be hard to topple in the Olympic pool, but said his team was capable of making inroads into their traditional dominance.

The Americans have long been the standard bearer others have chased, collecting 33 swimming medals at the Rio Olympics to Australia's 10 in second place.

But a lot has changed in the last five years, with US great Michael Phelps retiring and experienced campaigners like Ryan Lochte and Nathan Adrian failing to qualify.

Taylor said that to close the gap, his team, which boasts some exciting young talent, need to show they can handle the pressure when the action starts on Saturday.

"On paper it looks like we are," he said at the Tokyo Aquatics Center when asked if Australia was nearer now to the Americans than Rio.

"But, you know, when it to comes to competition it's about who has the competitive IQ to perform under pressure and the American system breeds competitive athletes.

"So when they show up you know they know how to race.

"Our system is a little bit different but we have the talent and we believe this year we have some very competitive and mentally strong athletes who will be challenging anyone they race.

" Both teams have their big Names -- Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky are multiple gold medal prospects for the US while Australia has the likes of Kaylee McKeown and Ariarne Titmus capable of challenging world records.

But they also have plenty of emerging stars desperate to leave their mark.

US men's coach Dave Durden said he had tremendous respect for the Australians, and the rivalry helped bring out the best in his team.

"I know the competition around us, and certainly the competition from Australia, is going to draw out some great performances, not only from us but the Australians and we're looking forward to that," he said.

"It's been a while since we stood up next to each other and I think both countries are ready for it." Taylor was equally respectful, calling the Americans the "standard we're striving for".

"There's other countries with great athletes," he said.

"But as far as a national performance the Americans have always been the standard bearer and we want to see how we can go up against them. That's what we're looking for."