Australia faces tech workforce shortage: industry body

CANBERRA, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Australia is facing a major staff shortfall in the technology sector, an industry body has warned.

In a speech to the National Press Club on Wednesday, Technology Council of Australia (TCA) chief executive Kate Pounder said the country must recruit and train thousands more tech workers to keep up with growing demand.

The TCA is aiming for 1.2 million people working in tech roles in Australia by 2030 and for the industry to generate 250 billion Australian Dollars (173.2 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue every year.

However, Pounder said without policy changes and funding initiatives the sector is facing a shortfall of 180,000 workers by 2030.