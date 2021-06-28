Australia facing smaller, older population: Intergenerational Report

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Australia's population will be older and smaller as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a landmark report has found.

The Federal government on Monday published the fifth Intergenerational Report (IGR), a five-yearly report that provides a 40-year outlook for the economy.

It revealed that Australia's fertility rate is expected to decline to 1.62 babies per woman by 2031 where it will remain until 2061, a revision down from the 2015 Intergenerational Report, which assumed the total fertility rate was 1.

90 babies per woman.

It also found that Australia's life expectancy will increase from 80.9 years for men and 85 years for women in 2018 to 86.8 years for men and 89.3 years for women by 2061.

According to the report, Australia's population in 2060 will be 38.8 million. By comparison, the previous IGR forecast a population of 40 million by 2054.

"As a result of COVID-19 this is the first IGR where the size of the population has been revised down," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.