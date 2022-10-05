Australia failing to improve literacy, numeracy: report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) --:Australia is failing to make progress on improving literacy and numeracy levels, a report has found.

As part of its five-year productivity inquiry, the Productivity Commission recently published a report on Australia's education outcomes.

Despite more investment in schools, the report found results among students for reading, writing and numeracy have been "flat for over a decade."It cited data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that found 20 percent of Australian adults have "low" literacy and numeracy skills, which limits their job opportunities, versatility, capacity to acquire further skills and lifetime wages.

"This is associated with lower likelihood of being in employment, education or training; and lower incomes," the report said.