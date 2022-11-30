UrduPoint.com

Australia Failing To Reduce Indigenous Disadvantages In Key Areas: Report

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 02:50 PM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :-- Australia is failing to reduce Indigenous disadvantages in a number of key areas, a report has found.

The Federal government on Wednesday released the annual report on the Closing the Gap framework, showing just four of 19 targets are on track.

Established in 2008 and overhauled in 2020, the strategy aims to reduce socioeconomic disadvantages faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Wednesday's report, the first since the framework was overhauled, found targets around babies born at a healthy weight, children enrolled in early education and the number of young people in detention and the amount of land subject to Indigenous people's rights or interests are on track.

However, for targets around children commencing school, adults in prison, the suicide rate and children in out-of-home care progress has gone backwards.

The goal to close the gap in life expectancy between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians by 2031 is not on track, with the gap at 7.8 years for females and 8.6 years for males.

