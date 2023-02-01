UrduPoint.com

Australia Finds Mining Giant's 'lost' Radioactive Capsule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Australia finds mining giant's 'lost' radioactive capsule

ISTANBUL, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Australia on Wednesday found a "lost" radioactive capsule, a regional minister confirmed. "Locating this object was a monumental challenge," said Emergency Services Minister for Western Australia (WA) Stephen Dawson.

The WA officials said the capsule was found "just south" of Newman on the Great Northern Highway where detectors located it "two meters from the side of the road." "It was detected by a vehicle traveling at 70km/h when specialist equipment picked up emitted radiation," SBS news reported.

"The search groups have quite literally found the needle in the haystack," said Dawson, the regional minister.

The intense search for the lost capsule continued Wednesday for the sixth day as search crews scoured the 1400km (870 miles) route amid warnings of radiation burns or sickness.

Simon Trott, chief of Rio Tinto's iron ore division, had early this week offered an apology over the "lost" silver capsule containing Caesium-137. The capsule can emit radiation equal to 10 x-rays per hour.

The capsule was lost during a transit in western Australia triggering a radiation alert across the region, mining giant Rio Tinto had said, adding the issue was being taken "very seriously."Founded in 1873, Rio Tinto Group, an Anglo-Australian multinational company, is the world's second-largest metals and mining corporation.

The transit process was carried out by a contractor hired by the company which informed the Rio on Jan. 25 that the incident happened a few weeks ago after it left the company's Gudai-Darri mine site. The mining giant has also launched an investigation into "how the loss occurred."

Related Topics

World Australia Company Road Vehicle Newman Alert Wa SITE Silver From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Lithuanian Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Lithuanian Ambassador

37 seconds ago
 Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest ..

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest bail

47 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairper ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairperson at Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

1 hour ago
 Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.