UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Fires Spewed As Much Smoke Into Stratosphere As Volcano: Study

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 09:00 AM

Australia fires spewed as much smoke into stratosphere as volcano: study

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The bushfires that ravaged Australia between 2019 and 2020 were so huge that they spewed as much smoke into the stratosphere as a large volcanic eruption, with serious consequences for the environment, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.

The stratosphere is the second layer of the atmosphere, right above the troposphere -- where we live.

"For us it was a huge surprise" to see such a significant effect, study co-author Ilan Koren, a professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, told AFP.

"I never saw such an injection (of smoke) to the stratosphere," he said.

The amount of smoke released into the atmosphere by the fires is comparable to that put out by the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991, which was the second-largest of the 20th century.

Researchers noted that the smoke drifted away from Australia to the east, and then returned again from the west two weeks later.

"We could see the smoke completing a whole circulation in two weeks," Koren said. "I never saw such a strong event spread so fast." The phenomenon can be explained by three factors, according to the study.

First, the fires themselves were intense. Second, they occurred in an area of far southern Australia where the distance between the troposphere and the stratosphere is smaller than elsewhere. And lastly, the fires took place near strong storms, which helped draw the smoke up higher into the atmosphere.

The fact that the smoke was able to billow so high is crucial to understanding its environmental impact: Usually, such smoke might only stay in the lower part of the atmosphere for a few days or weeks.

"But once it gets to the stratosphere, it stays between months to years," Koren explained.

The winds are stronger up there, allowing the smoke to be dispersed farther and faster than might otherwise be possible.

"Basically what we get is a very thin smoke blanket that covers the whole hemisphere for many months," Koren said.

Researchers could see the smoke in the stratosphere for six months, from January to July 2020, via satellite monitoring.

Eventually, it became too difficult to separate the smoke from the Australian bushfires from smoke in the stratosphere that might have come from other sources.

"But most likely there is still today a signature of the smoke in the stratosphere," Koren said.

The main effect of the smoke staying in the atmosphere for so long is that it can reflect radiation coming from the sun.

According to Koren, that "definitely has a cooling effect overall," especially on the ocean, potentially disrupting processes such as algae photosynthesis in the southern hemisphere.

The smoke can also absorb solar radiation, which can have a localized warming effect.

"The consequences of the warming of the smoke in the stratosphere are not clear yet," Koren said.

Related Topics

Century Australia Israel Philippines January July 2019 2020 National University Event From

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

9 hours ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

9 hours ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

8 hours ago

US warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to 'im ..

8 hours ago

Dr Anwar Siddique's funeral prayer offered at Fais ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.