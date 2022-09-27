UrduPoint.com

Australia Frets Over Data Release After Huge Hack

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Australia frets over data release after huge hack

Sydney, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Australia's government said on Tuesday it was "incredibly concerned" over the reported release of customers' personal data stolen from a telecoms company in one of the largest hacks in the country's history.

Information on up to 9.8 million Australian customers of telecoms provider Optus -- more than one-third of the country's population -- may have been compromised in the cyberattack, which was revealed last week.

An anonymous poster who claimed to be behind the data breach reportedly released the personal data of more than 10,000 people late on Monday.

In posts to a hacking forum seen by AFP, the purported cybercriminal threatened to release more customer records daily unless a US$1 million ransom was paid by Optus.

But on Tuesday morning, the poster appeared to perform a U-turn.

"Too many eyes. We will not sale data to anyone," said a post written in broken English on the forum, claiming that the only copy of the information hacked from Optus had been deleted.

"Sorry too 10,200 Australian whos data was leaked," the post read.

The Optus breach led to the theft of customers' Names, birth dates, phone numbers, addresses, driver's licence information and passport numbers, the company said.

The data released late Monday also reportedly included people's Medicare health service numbers, according to cybersecurity journalist Jeremy Kirk, who said he had independently verified some earlier customer information released by the poster.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said she was "incredibly concerned this morning about reports that personal information from the Optus data breach, including Medicare numbers, are now being offered for free and for ransom".

O'Neil, who has chastised Optus for failing to better protect its customers, said the government had not been advised that Medicare information formed part of the breach.

"Consumers have a right to know exactly what individual personal information has been compromised," she said.

- 'Left the window open' - O'Neil has previously dismissed Optus' claims that the breach was a "sophisticated" hack, telling national broadcaster ABC that the company "effectively left the window open".

Australia was about a decade behind on privacy protections and five years behind on cybersecurity, both of which needed to be addressed, she said.

"In other countries... a breach of this scale would result in hundreds of millions of Dollars worth of fines," the minister said, while the maximum penalty in Australia was just over Aus$2 million (US$1.3 million).

"So I think there are a few things that we're going to need to look at," she said.

AFP understands Optus has not paid the ransom to the hackers.

"The attack is being investigated by the Australian Federal Police, and they have advised Optus not to provide comment on certain aspects of the investigation," a spokesperson said.

The Federal Police announced an international inter-agency investigation into the breach on Monday, including the hacking forum posts.

Justine Gough, assistant commissioner of Australia's Cyber Command, said the police were aware of reports of stolen data being sold on the internet and were monitoring activities on the "dark web" -- areas of the web that enable users to operate anonymously.

"Criminals, who use pseudonyms and anonymising technology, can't see us but I can tell you that we can see them," Gough added.

Related Topics

Attack Internet Police Technology Australia Threatened Company Driver Clare Sale May Post From Government Million Hacking

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

28 minutes ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

1 hour ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

2 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

2 hours ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.