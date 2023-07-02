Open Menu

Australia Great McGrath Fumes At 'disgrace' Of Disallowed Starc Catch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Australia great McGrath fumes at 'disgrace' of disallowed Starc catch

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Glenn McGrath blasted a controversial decision to disallow a crucial 'catch' by Australia's Mitchell Starc in the second Test at Lord's as a "disgrace".

It appeared England opener Ben Duckett had fallen for 50 when he miscued Cameron Green to fine leg, where Starc held a low catch only to ground the ball while still sliding on the turf.

Under cricket's laws, a catch is only completed when the fielder has "complete control over the ball and his/her own movement" and cannot touch the ground before then if a dismissal is to be completed.

The on-field umpires referred the decision to tv official Marais Erasmus, with the experienced South African ruling in Duckett's favour, much to the disgust of retired Australia fast-bowling great McGrath.

"I'm sorry, that is the biggest load of rubbish I have ever seen," McGrath said while commentating for BBC Radio's Test Match Special on Saturday.

"He (Starc) has got that ball under control. That ball is under control.

"I've seen everything this game has to offer. If that is not out, then every other catch that's ever been taken should not be out. That is a disgrace." But Marylebone Cricket Club, the owners of Lord's and cricket's law-makers, insisted Erasmus had made the correct decision.

"Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has 'complete control over the ball and his/her own movement'," the MCC said on their Twitter account.

"The ball cannot touch the ground before then. In this particular incident, Mitchell Starc was still sliding as the ball rubbed the ground, therefore he was not in control of his movement."England ended the fourth day on 114-4, with Duckett 50 not out, and needing a further 257 runs to reach a victory target of 371 in their bid to level the five-match series at 1-1.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Twitter Fine Mitchell McGrath Ben Duckett Marais Erasmus TV

Recent Stories

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

2 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

4 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

9 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

13 hours ago
Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

13 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous